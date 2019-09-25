Dorothy Mae Hampshire passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 19, 2019 at Miller’s Merry Manor. She was a longtime resident of New Carlisle.
She was a day care teacher at Happy House Day Care and a Clerk at Calhoun Variety Store. Her most important job was being the best Gram ever. Dorothy is survived by her sister, Nadine Schoepfle; her son, Jeff (Kris), daughters, Jennifer Toelle (Rex) and Jill Cooper (Jerry); seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Her favorite pastimes were spending time with Sam her cat, her daily visits from her grandson Tyler, (She was his biggest fan) and sitting on her deck soaking up the sun. Gram will be greatly missed.
Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or funeral.
If you would like to make a donation, please donate to any animal shelter.
Kaniewski Funeral Home, New Carlisle, Indiana is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.