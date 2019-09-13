Dorothy H. Spreeman Sept. 3, 1928 - Sept. 5, 2019

Dorothy H. Spreeman, 91, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at Miller's Health and Rehab in La Porte, Indiana.
She was born Sept. 3, 1928, in Oak Park, Illinois, the daughter of Henry L. Bultman and Helen E. (Wagner) Bultman.
On July 16, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois, she married Virgil M. Spreeman who preceded her in death March 17, 1989.
She is survived by her two sons, Steve (Susan) Spreeman of Plainfield, Illinois, Russell (Janet) Spreeman of La Porte, Indiana; sister-in-law, Lousie Bultman of Des Plaines, Illinois; sister-in-law Louise Bultman of Des Plaines, Illinois; four grandchildren, Brian, Jonathan, Keri, and Carson Spreeman; seven great-grandchildren, T.J. Deherrera, Sara, Nikolas, Benjamin, William, Emma Grace and Maddie Spreeman.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her daughter, Marilyn Spreeman, brother, George Bultman.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana. A life celebration was held at St. John's Lutheran Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Ron Brauer officiating. Interment followed at the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
