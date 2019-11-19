Dorothy B. McFarland July 20, 1924 - Nov. 15, 2019

Dorothy B. McFarland, 95, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at 12:12 p.m. in Trail Creek Place, Michigan City, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, 121 W. 9th St., Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. Dr. Ericka Parkinson Kilbourne officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
She was born July 20, 1924, in Champaign, Illinois, to the late Carl and Letha (Lamb) Bickel. On Jan. 16, 1943, in Abilene, Texas, she married James G. "Mac" McFarland, who preceded in death on Aug. 9, 2000.
Surviving is a daughter, Joanne (Patrick) Mahaffey and a son Robert "Rob" (Judie) McFarland both of Michigan City, Indiana; four grandchildren, Eric (Jen) McFarland, Sarah (Wes) Hendricks both of Granger, Indiana and Mallory and Kelly Mahaffey, both of Michigan City, Indiana: six great-grandchildren, Carter, Easton and Finley Jo McFarland, Logan, McCoy and Sloan Hendricks; She was preceded in death by two brothers, James Bickel, Donald Bickel.
Dorothy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Michigan City, Indiana where she served as Deaconess, being a part of the church women's circle assisting with many functions of the church. She assisted with the church soup kitchen and was a member of the Hi Tri Sorority, VFW 2536 Women's Auxiliary, St. Anthony Guild, Meals on Wheels along with enjoying being a part of the Long Beach Bridge Club. Dorothy many years ago was a seamstress at Society Lingerie, sewed furniture covers from her home and retired after 14 years from Sears Roebuck & Co. as an auditor clerk. The family wishes to acknowledge the staff of Trail Creek Place, Michigan City and the caregivers of Aseracare Hospice of Valparaiso, Indiana for their kind and compassionate care.
Contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or to the church soup kitchen, 121 W. 9th Street, Michigan City, Indiana 46360.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
