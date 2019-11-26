Doris Jean Wolff Jan. 12, 1929 - Nov. 23, 2019

Doris Jean Wolff, 90, of La Porte passed away peacefully at 3:04 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at La Porte Hospital after a short illness.
She was born Jan. 12, 1929, in North Liberty, Indiana, to Edgard and Anna M. (Schroeder) DeMunck.
Doris Jean and her husband were farmers in La Porte County for more than 60 years. She spent countless hours in the fields, plowing, planting and harvesting the crops right along with Gene, while also tending to a large garden, canning all the vegetables and taking care of the housework. In their “spare” time they enjoyed square dancing and belonged to a penuchle card club with five other couples for more than 20 years.
As a young girl, she learned to crochet and spent every spare moment throughout her life creating many beautiful doilies, baby sweaters and blankets, afghans and Christmas ornaments. She never sat idly by without a crochet hook in her hand. She always needed to be busy, so when she was in the hospital, her aides gave her a pile of towels and she neatly folded and stacked them while lying in her bed, not noticing that the supply of towels never ended, nor that the stacked pile ever got taller, but she was in her element and so happy that she could help. We would like to thank all of the 3rd floor nursing staff for their compassionate care and kind understanding during her hospital stay, especially Dr. Scuderi and nurses, Nathan and Nicole.
Doris was a former member of both the La Porte County Farm Bureau and Walkerton Historical Society.
On Aug. 8, 1947, Doris Jean was united in marriage to Oland Eugene “Gene” Wolff, who preceded her in death Aug. 31, 2016.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; three sisters, Jeanette DeMunck, Marie DeMunck and Rosemary (DeMunck) Wolff; and one brother, Ed DeMunck.
Surviving are her three sons, Dennis Wolff of La Porte, Ronald Wolff of Walkerton and Bruce (Deb) Wolff of Hamlet; one daughter, Anna Mae (Sid) Peceny of North Liberty; daughter-in-law, Marcia Todd Wolff of Walkerton; six grandchildren, Jason (Daniel) Peceny of California, Marisa (Ryan) McAllister of Colorado, Andrew (Allison Missien) Peceny of South Bend, Kyla (Kris) Tanksley of Walkerton, Jena (Chad) Stroud of La Porte and Ashley Wolff of La Porte; two step-grandchildren, Angie Meyer of Mishawaka and Bill Meyer of Ohio; and seven great-grandchildren, Kaden and Paisley McAllister, Kellen and Kooper Tanksley, Clara and Lucy Stroud and Landon Wolff.
She always said that if she knew how much fun her grandchildren were going to be, she would have had them first! Her feline companion, Smokey, will miss being able to snuggle up to her in bed.
Cremation will take place. Per her request, no formal services will be held. A family memorial and spreading of ashes will be held at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, 219-362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to any local pet shelter or Humane Society.
