Doris E. Neulieb May 11, 1930 - Nov. 28, 2019

Doris E. Neulieb, 89, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by family in, Michigan City, Indiana.
A private family service will be held. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana is handling arrangements.
She was born May 11, 1930, in La Porte, Indiana, to the late Albert and Elizabeth (Romine) Hall. On Nov. 26, 1949, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married James P. Neulieb who preceded Dec. 17, 2015.
Surviving are five Sons, James S. (Jane) Neulieb Jr. of Long Beach, Indiana, Jeffery (Lynann) Neulieb of La Porte, Indiana, Steven (Linda) Neulieb of Long Beach, Indiana, Michael (Marcy) Neulieb of Miller Beach, Indiana, Gregory (Cynthia) Neulieb of Michigan City, Indiana; two daughters, Lisa (Robert) Vanderplough of Holland, Michigan, Anne Neulieb of Michigan City, Indiana; son-in-law, Matthew Kester of Saginaw, Michigan; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Phyllis (Wallace) Sacks of Michigan City, Indiana, Helen (Ron) Skrip of Roseburg, Oregon; She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie Kester.
Doris retired in 1985 as a unit clerk for Walters/Kingwood Hospital in Michigan City. She was an avid reader and loved spending quality time with her family.
Contributions may be made to Share Foundation for the Handicapped P.O. Box 400 Rolling Prairie, IN 46371 or to the Salvation Army, 1201 Franklin St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.