Doris E. Harris July 7, 1931 – Jan. 18, 2020

Doris E. Harris, 88, Michigan City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 6 a.m. in Miller’s Health & Rehab, La Porte, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1237 E. Coolspring Ave., Michigan City, Indiana with Pastor David R. Solum officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana and from 10-11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
She was born July 7, 1931, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Walter and Elsie (Markel) Bartels. On March 8, 1952, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Verne Harris who preceded Jan. 16, 2003.
Surviving are daughter, Linda (Steve) Kahn of Michigan City, Indiana; son, Mark (Gale) Harris of Michigan City, Indiana; sister, Karen Kelleher of Michigan City, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Mark (Katie) Kahn, Holly (Andy) Kavanaugh, Matthew (Hilary) Harris, Sarah (Kevin) Livingston, Adam (Lori) Sheeler, Mark (Abby) Papendieck, Christina Sheeler; 13 great-grandchildren, Macey, Max, Ryan, Noah, Molly, David, Kelly, Audrey, Emily, Madison, Morgan, Isabella, Tallulah; two great-great-grandchildren, Aria and Anna. She was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Woolman.
Doris retired after 27 years as a receptionist for the Michigan City Area School system. She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Michigan City and served in many different callings within the church. Doris was an avid Chicago Cubs fan who enjoyed spending time with her family and going to the beach.
Contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1237 E. Coolspring Ave., Michigan City, IN 46360.
