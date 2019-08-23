Doran Ray Boudreau, 73, of Michigan City passed away peacefully at 7:27 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Franciscan Health Hospital, Michigan City.
He was born April 16, 1946, in La Porte, Indiana, to George and Irene (Pomranke) Boudreau.
Doran honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was formerly a guitarist for a band who played Beatles classics. Doran worked for Weil-McLain as a maintenance foreman for almost 33 years. Doran was a member of the United Church of God, Munster, American Legion, Michigan City, V.F.W., La Porte and Izaak Walton Gun Club. He was a farmer at heart and loved his John Deere equipment.
On Aug. 21, 1982, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Nora Lee (Halfacre) Boudreau, who survives.
Also surviving are one brother, Douglas Boudreau of Westville; two children, Tim (Phyllis) Riley of Newark, Arkansas, and Charlotte (Randy) Hess of Chesterton; four grandchildren, Starla (Matt) Fagerstrom, Matthew (Ann) Nash, Michael Nash and Jennifer (Eugenio) Martinez; nine great grandchildren; aunt, Charlotte Solberg of Michigan City; and several extended family members.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, Gary Riley; and several aunts and uncles.
A funeral celebrating his life will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., 219-362-3100 with Pastor Shawn Cortelyou officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held from 4 p.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the United Church of God, International Association, P.O. Box 541027, Cincinnati, Ohio 45254-1027 and/or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Doran Ray Boudreau.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.