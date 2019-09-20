Donna Lynn Brown, 72, of La Porte passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Brownsburg Health Care Center.
Donna was born on Nov. 9, 1946, in La Porte, Indiana, to Wilbur and Mary (Matve) Deutscher.
On Oct. 12, 1978, in La Porte, she married Albert Brown, who preceded her in death on Oct. 22, 2016. Surviving are her children, Mark (Mary) Lewis of Ashland, Kentucky, Robert (Jessica) Brown of Brownsburg, and Diane Brown, Jesse (Tracy) Brown, William Brown, and Mark (Christine) Brown, all of La Porte; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Cable, Mary Kessler, James Deutscher, Robert Deutscher and Steve Deutscher; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her parents; husband; and son, Eric Brown.
Donna was a child protection case worker for more than 25 years. She retired in 2011. She loved to read and complete puzzles. Donna's greatest love was spending quality time with her family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Burial will follow at Pine Lake Cemetery.
A time of visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made on behalf of the family to The Little Red Door Cancer Agency, 1801 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
