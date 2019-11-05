Donavin E. Worland May 21, 1998 - Nov. 3, 2019

Donavin E. Worland, age 21, of Michigan City, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
He was born on May 21, 1998 in Michigan City.
Donavin is survived by his father: Shaun (Asonya) Worland and mother: Jennifer (Phil) Worland; grandmothers: Cynthia (John) Coan and Vickie (Daniel) Shoup; grandfathers: Victor Cihonski and Greg Baugher; brothers: Drake and Damon Worland and sister: Airyanna Kuhns; nephew: Caiden Huff; girlfriend: Jasmine Watson and numerous loving aunts and uncles.
Donavin was a 2016 graduate of Michigan City High School. He attended PNW for construction engineering and formerly worked for Alexandria Molding. Donavin was a successful student. He enjoyed riding his scooter and skateboarding. Donavin was a loving and caring son and will be deeply missed by his entire family.
Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360 on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. and on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 from 10-11 a.m.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Nov.7, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Danny Pace officiating.
Burial will follow at Pine Lake Cemetery in La Porte, Indiana.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Donavin may be given to the family.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. (219) 874-4214.
