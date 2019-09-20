Donald Lee Williamson Aug. 5, 1933 - Sept. 16, 2019

Donald Lee Williamson, 86, of La Porte, passed away at 9:26 a.m., Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 in his home.
He was born Aug. 5, 1933, in Michigan City, Indiana, to John and Blanche (Kaser) Williamson Sr.
Don honorably served his country during the Korean War in the United States Navy, aboard the U.S.S. Jason. He was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church and Elks Lodge, both Michigan City and member of The American Society of Mechanical Engineers. Don received his Associates Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue Barker. He was the fourth generation of his family to work for the Pullman (railroad) company. Don enjoyed the outdoors, painting, sailing and was an avid golfer and sports fan.
On Oct. 17, 1959, at the First Presbyterian Church, in La Porte, Indiana, he married Sara Jane (Keel) Williamson, who survives.
Also surviving are his daughter, Amy Beth (Todd) Tucker of Speedway, Indiana; and two grandchildren, Lindsey Michelle Tucker and Emily Jane Tucker.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Doris (Williamson) Hooper; two brothers, John Russell Williamson Jr. and Thomas Allen Williamson; and infant brother, Robert Wayne Williamson.
Cremation will take place. There will be no service held. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family, c/o Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, Indiana 46350.
