Donald L. Moss April 15, 1937 - Nov. 20, 2019

Donald "Don the Barber" L. Moss, 82, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in Addison Pointe Health & Rehabilitation Center, Chesterton, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Evergreen Baptist Church, 2005 Coolspring Ave., Michigan City, Indiana with Pastor Jonathan A. Rumley officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 and from 10 a.m. until time service Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Evergreen Baptist Church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana is handling arrangements.
He was born April 15, 1937, in Truman, Arkansas, to the late Lawrence A. and Alta (Crain) Moss. On June 16, 1956, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Frances M. (Orzech) Moss who survives in Michigan City, Indiana.
Also surviving are two sons, Greg (Deborah) Moss of Valparaiso, Indiana, Alan (Tamara) Moss of Michigan City, Indiana; six grandchildren, Drake Moss, Madeline Moss, Christina Moss, Taylor Mockler, Zach Mockler, Caden Mockler; two great-grandchildren, Chloe Shull, Colton Shull; sister, Christine Timmons of Clearwater, Florida; He was preceded in death by both his parents and brother, Nelson Pennington.
Donald was a barber for 60 years and the owner operator of Don's Barber Shop for 46 years. He enjoyed selling and trading baseball cards with his customers at the barber shop. Don enjoyed gardening and yard work, especially planting and taking care of his hostas plants. Some of Don's fondest memories were his trips to Alaska with his wife and friends.
Contributions may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 or to Schriner's Children's Hospital 2211 N. Oak Park Ave. Chicago, IL 60607.
