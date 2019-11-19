Dolores Rinker Roscka Sept. 2, 1927 - Nov. 17, 2019

Dolores Rinker Roscka, 92, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 6:02 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in her home.
She was born Sept. 2, 1927, in La Porte, Indiana, to William and Madeline (Wing) Salisbury.
Dolores was a former member of Hanna Methodist Church, Knox Methodist Church and Church of Christ, La Porte. She was the organist for 20 plus years and founder of the community choir for Knox Methodist Church. Dolores spent some of her spare time recording her organ playing for other churches. Dolores was a current member of Church of God, La Porte. She previously was the Choir Director for Hanna Methodist Church. Dolores was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution. Dolores was former owner of DJR Ceramics, her at home ceramics business, where she taught ceramic classes.
On Aug. 20, 1944, in Peotone, Illinois, she married, H. Lee Rinker, who preceded her in death Dec. 6, 1987.
On May 10, 1992, in Knox, Indiana, she married, George Roscka, who preceded her in death Jan. 5, 2003.
Also preceding her in death was her parents, William Salisbury and Madeline Russo.
Surviving are two sons, Harry (Tammy) Rinker and Roger (Babs) Rinker both of La Porte; one brother; nine grandchildren, Shellie (Tom) Kermin, Carol Wilson, Connie (Chuck) Noel, Matthew (Dawn) Rinker, Julie (Scott) McGinnis, Jennie Rinker, Rachel (Eric) Tollefson, Ryan Rinker and Lynnsie (Andrew) Michetich; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral celebrating her life will be held at noon, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 with Minister John Haferkamp officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 and from 11 a.m. until time of service Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date at Hanna Cemetery.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Donor’s Choice.
