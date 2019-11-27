Diana Lynn "Meme" Wheelden Dec. 20, 1954 - Nov. 23, 2019

Diana Lynn "Meme" Wheelden passed away on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, after a year-and-a-half battle with cancer.
She was born Dec. 20, 1954, in Michigan City, the daughter of Novella (Ponder) Morgan and George Morgan, both of whom preceded her in death.
On March 31, 1973, in Michigan City, she married Daniel Jay Wheelden, who preceded her in death on Oct. 13, 2013.
Survivors include her partner of six years, Tim Gearheart; children, Crystal (George) Ascunce of Miami, Florida, Daniel Wheelden Jr. of Kentucky, and Cynthia (John) Hopper of La Porte; grandchildren, Russell (Sara) Wheelden, Michael Wilke, Maidson Theorpy, Diana Carson, Allison Wheelden, Mari Hecker, Ashley Ascunce, Colleen Hopper, Jennie Wheelden, Lynn Hopper, Rick Wheelden, Susan Hopper, Stone Moore, Stephen Hopper and Selena Wheelden; 20 great-grandchildren; and her partner's children, Anthony Gearheart and Brooke Nichole Gearheart.
Everybody loved Meme. She was well known throughout the community. She was a caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her favorite place to visit was the beach. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
