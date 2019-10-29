Diana Lynn Euler Nov. 18, 1971 - Oct. 24, 2019

Diana Lynn Euler, 47, of La Porte, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Diana was born on Nov. 18, 1971, in La Porte, Indiana, to Kenneth E. and Rose M. (Eckstein) Euler.
Surviving are her brother, Kevin (Debra) Euler of La Porte; sister, Lisa Spoon of South Bend; nieces, Amber (Billy) Hoggatt of La Porte, Emily Spoon of South Bend, and Zachary Hunnicutt of Walkerton; as well as great nieces and nephews, Jacob and Jayden Hoggatt of La Porte and Izzabellah Spoon of South Bend.
She was preceded by her parents.
Diana worked in data entry at a furniture store. She enjoyed playing computer games especially Candy Crush.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Kevin Euler, 2900 Monroe St., La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.