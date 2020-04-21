Dewey Roy Duff, age 90 of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away peacefully after a brief, non-COVID-19 related illness on Monday, April 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Patricia (Hinshaw) Duff; sons Stephen (Roxanne) Duff of Schererville, Indiana and Gregory Duff of Ashburn, Virginia; grandchildren Stephanie (Michael) Walpole of Niles, Michigan and Austin Duff of Ashburn, Virginia; brother Enoch (Wanda) Duff of Greenfield, Indiana; and sister Arlene (William) Mize of Greenfield, Indiana. He was preceded in death by parents Ira and Nancy Duff of Garrett, Kentucky; several siblings and daughter-in-law Rose Tajvidi of Ashburn, Virginia.
Dewey was a strong member of the Michigan City community for more than six decades. He was the plant manager for Indiana Industrial Plating for 37 years and owner of D&D Buffing for 15 years. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in Germany after World War II.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.