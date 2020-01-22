Devon Froehlke Crane, age 65, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Mishawaka, Indiana. He was born on Sept. 18, 1954, at La Porte Hospital, in La Porte, Indiana, to Dolores Froehlke Van Ulzen of Michigan City, Indiana and Donald Eugene Crane of South Bend, Indiana.
Devon was a graduate of La Porte High School. After several years in construction he joined the U.S. Navy- in 1975, and served aboard the USS Kalamazoo where he received a commendation and received an honorable discharge in 1979. At that time he met and married his former wife, Gretchen Rednour.
