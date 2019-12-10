Dennis “Swanny” Swanson was born Jan. 15, 1976 to the late Joseph and Martha Swanson Sr. in Michigan City, Indiana. Dennis graduated from Rogers High School, where he participated in football, the high school band and danced with a popular group called “2 Mental”.
Dennis was a successful entrepreneur owning - S & W Mobile Wash and Swanson & Son Detail. He proudly served as the Lead Drummer at Nu Corinthians Baptist Church and served as the Board of Directors at First Pentecostal MB Church in Michigan City, Indiana.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 12, from 6-8 p.m. at Nu Corinthian Baptist Church, 5935 W. 56th St., Indianapolis, Indiana. Additional visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10-11 a.m. (CST) at the First Pentecostal MB Church, in Michigan City, Indiana, with service at 11 a.m. (CST). Burial in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens and Cemetery in Michigan City, Indiana.
Dennis’ legacy lives on through his wife, Olympia N. Varrie Swanson; three children, Jasmine Brown, Denincia Swanson, Dennis Swanson Jr.; one grandchild, Emmanuel M. Hunt. Siblings: Willis L. (Michelle) Swanson, Faye Diana Swanson, Percilla K. Swanson, Serica L. Swanson, Cleophis Swanson (preceded in death), Christopher L. Swanson, LaGunda S. Swanson-Porter, Martha J. Swanson and Joe Swanson Jr., and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Craig and Glazebrooks Funeral Services - Indianapolis, Indiana.
