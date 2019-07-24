Dennis G. Hughes Dec. 13, 1948 - July 20, 2019

Dennis G. Hughes, 70, of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at La Porte Hospital.
He was born Dec. 13, 1948, in South Bend, Indiana, the son of Eugene Hughes and Doris (Szmanda) Burger.
Dennis was a member of the First Christian Church in Rolling Prairie and the Lions Club. He enjoyed woodworking projects and community service projects. Dennis enjoyed being in the outdoors, fishing, gardening, and most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
On Jan. 4, 1986, in La Porte, Indiana, he married Linda (Anderson) Hughes who survives in Rolling Prairie, Indiana.
He is also survived by his son, Joshua (Tabitha) Hughes of Rolling Prairie, Indiana; four daughters, Robyn (Todd) Harbaugh of Buchanan, Michigan, Jennifer Enders of South Bend, Indiana, Kelley (Thomas) Litke of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, Brittany (Lukasz) Karwowski of Austin, Texas; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Vicki (Dave) Price of South Bend, Indiana. Dennis was preceded in death by both his parents; two brothers, Craig Hughes and Jeffery Hughes.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana. A life celebration will be held at the Rolling Prairie Cemetery, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Marron officiating. Interment will follow at the Rolling Prairie Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church of Rolling Prairie, 113 W. Michigan St., Rolling Prairie, Indiana 46371.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.
