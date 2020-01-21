Delbert Francis “Del” Sammelman Sr., 81, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 8:20 p.m. in his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Buffalo and 10th streets, Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery with full military services conducted by American Legion Skwiat Post 451 and the V.F.W. 2536. Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m., Monday and at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
Del was born in St. Louis, Missouri. He then moved to Michigan City, Indiana in 1948. Del graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1957 and served our country as a Marine in San Diego, California as a member of the First Battalion, Platoon 195.
Del married the love of his life, Judith Leggett on April 19, 1958 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage.
Surviving are his wife, Judith Sammelman of Michigan City, Indiana; his three children, Kimberly (Ken) Schroeder of Sanford, Michigan, Delbert “Del” (Kristy) Sammelman Jr. of Michigan City, Indiana and Jill (Andrew) Mellen of Michigan City, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Nicole, Adam, Eric, Ashley, Laura, Paige and Allie; and four great-grandchildren, Alaina, Aria, Madeleine and Emerson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Pat Brayman; and his sister, Judy Brayman.
Del retired from NIPSCO after 30 years working as an electrician. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Joseph Young Men’s Society, American Legion Skwiat Post 451, Moose Family Center 980 and the FOP Dunes Lodge 75. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and tailgating at St. Joe. Del was an amazing, kind and helpful man to his family and friends. We will all miss him so very much and he will remain in our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Legion Skwiat Post 451, 121 Skwiat Legion Ave., Michigan City, IN 46360.
