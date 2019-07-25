DeeOwen Holt May 27, 1937 - July 23, 2019

DeeOwen Holt, 82, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 12:55 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at VNA Hospice Center, Valparaiso.
He was born May 27, 1937, in Red Rock, Arkansas, to Arley and Sendie (Shattswell) Holt.
DeeOwen was formerly a self-employed salesman in home siding materials. He also worked for Avis Car Rental, South Bend. DeeOwen enjoyed going to car shows, playing the lotto and watching and betting on horse races, especially enjoyed traveling to the annual Arkansas family reunion.
On Nov. 18, 1955, he married Jerry Lee (Wisler) Holt, who survives.
Also surviving are four children, Curtis Holt of La Porte, Brenda Jones of Rolling Prairie, Lana Mitchell of Dune Acres and Lisa (Gerald) Marshall of La Porte; three sisters, Pam (Jerry) Salo of Temecula, California, Linda (Kenneth) Lee of Yorba Linda, California and Nadine Dunk of La Porte; and four grandchildren, Brett Jones, Kyle Jones, Casey Jones and Desiree Perez.
Preceding him in death were his parents; three brothers, Floyd, Lew and Doyal Holt; and two sons-in-law, Tom Jones and William Mitchell.
A graveside service celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte, with Pastor Matt Ohime officiating. A luncheon open to family and friends will follow the service at noon, Saturday at Café Trilogy, La Porte. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, Indiana 46383 in memory of DeeOwen Holt.
