Dee Ana Reichmuth June 28, 1939 - Sept. 11, 2019

Dee Ana Reichmuth, 80, of Michigan City, Indiana, and of Venice, Florida, born June 28, 1939, in Belleville, Illinois, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Franciscan Hospital, Michigan City, Indiana.
Dee Ana is survived by her husband Mark Reichmuth, whom she married on June 26, 2004, in Michigan City, Indiana. Also surviving is her brother, David (Donna) Valentine of Belleville, Illinois; her son Steven (Martha) Politsch of St. George, Utah; two daughters, Mary (James) Lasky of Chicago, Illinois, and Karla (Michael) Schoof of Michigan City, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Adam Politsch, Sarah (Andrew) Jackson, Melissa Politsch, Grace and Leo Lasky, and Matthew, Timothy and Elijah Schoof; and four great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Logan Politsch, and Jonah and Scarlett Jackson. Dee Ana was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Mary Valentine (nee Cipor) of Freeburg, Illinois; and special-aunt, Violet Davis of Eureka, California.
Dee Ana was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Michigan City, Indiana, and the United Church of Christ, Venice FL. Dee, was an avid walker and completed a marathon in Honolulu, Hawaii. She loved dancing, singing in the choir, playing the piano, writing, baking brownies and remembering birthdays.
Visitation: Friends and family may visit from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the church.
Funeral: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 101 St. John Road, Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor William Fine officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 101 St. John Road Michigan City, Indiana 46360, or to the donor's choice.
