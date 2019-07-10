Debra Lynn Parker Sept. 3, 1949 - July 7, 2019

Mrs. Debra Lynn Parker, 69, peacefully transitioned Sunday the 7th of July surrounded by her children and family at I.U. West Hospital in Avon, Indiana.
The celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 123 Helen St., Michigan City, Indiana, Rev. Timothy G. Taylor and Rev. Dennis Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Born Sept. 3, 1949, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the union of Jerry and Dorothy (Taylor) Turner. Debra confessed her faith to Christ at an early age at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of Rev. Dorsey Taylor. She was a member at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Timothy G. Taylor.
Debra graduated from Elston High School in 1967 and later attended Purdue University.
Debra worked at NIPSCO and retired from Sullair Corporation in 2009 after 20 plus years of service.
She is survived by her children Charisse Parker of Michigan City, Indiana, Briana Parker of Chicago, Illinois, Jason Parker of Terre Haute, Indiana, Alicia (Aaron) Lewis of Avon, Indiana and James (Kaylynn) of Brownsburg, Indiana; two love daughters Mary Anderson of Indianapolis, Indiana and Ebony English of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; 18 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sisters Loralei Jewell of St. Petersburg, Florida and Susan (Thomas) Simmons of Michigan City, Indiana; brothers Lawrence Mitchell of Rockford, Illinois and Louis (Nicki) Mitchell of Michigan City, Indiana; aunts Geraldine Taylor of South Bend, Indiana; Mattie Jean Turner of Michigan City, Indiana, Arlene Hood of Michigan City, Indiana and Sandra (Deotis) Bureau of Michigan City, Indiana; god-daughters Jamie Rhodes of Michigan City, Indiana and Amber Hart of Lithonia, Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends; all of who she brought great joy and peace to over her years of life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Dorothy (Taylor) Turner, loving husband, James A. Parker, her sisters Diane George, Evonne Stephens-Norvell and Elaine Odom and granddaughter Daeonna Parker, nephews Calvin George and Austin George, nieces Therese George and Brandy Mitchell and a host of aunts, uncles and loved ones.
Debra had an avid love for couponing, online shopping and her nana's heartbeats. She was a friend, confidant and companion to all of those she encountered during her years of life.
