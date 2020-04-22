Debra J. Clark-Corley, 65, formerly of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on April 6, 2020 in Marrero, Louisiana. Debra was born on Aug. 12, 1954 in Knoxville, Tennessee to James and Louella Clark.
Debra was a 1972 graduate of Elston Senior High School, Michigan City, Indiana, where she was involved in multiple clubs and activities. As an eager learner, Debra studied at Indiana Technical College, Augsburg College where she graduated cum laude with a BA in English and Communications, William Mitchell College of Law and Thomas Jefferson College of Law. Debra was a legal consultant and owner of Corley Support Service LLC.
