Deborah S. Simpson Feb. 5, 1950 - Aug. 13, 2019

Deborah S. Simpson, 69, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Settlers Place in La Porte, Indiana.
She was born Feb. 5, 1950, in La Porte, Indiana, the daughter of Richard Stearns and Dorothy (Froh) Stearns.
Deborah was a La Porte High School graduate of 1968, then went on to graduate from Ball State Universality. She taught math and history at Constantine Middle School in Michigan before returning to La Porte where she worked for the Division of Family Resources for 31 years. She was a Girl Scout Leader doing everything from Brownies to Troop Leader and camp director. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crafts and music.
On June 29, 1974, in La Porte, Indiana, she married Donald Simpson who preceded in death July 3, 2010.
She is survived by her three brothers, William Stearns of IA, David (Chong Ye) Stearns of Nevada, Dennis (Beth) Stearns of Florida; sister, Donna (Terry) Stevens of Union Mills, Indiana; nieces and nephews, Brandy (Jeremiah) Smith, Kelly Stearns, Leah Stearns, Rob Stevens, Cody Stearns, David Stearns, Joseph Stearns, Jacob Stearns; Reux Stearns; great-nieces and great-nephews, Rylie, Kinley, Emma, Natalie, Carson, Blake, Deborah was preceded in death by both her parents.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana. The family will receive friends Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 from 3-6:30 p.m. A life celebration will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home Inc., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. with Dwight Ames officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Scipio Twp Volunteer Fire Department, 1105W CR-250S, La Porte, Indiana 46350.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
