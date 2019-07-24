Deborah Lynn Edwards Crittendon May 28, 1950 - July 21, 2019

Deborah Lynn Hootman was born May 28, 1950 in Deadwood, South Dakota. She passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2:17 p.m. in her home in Michigan City, Indiana with family.
She was preceded in death by both parents, Marion M. Cox and Darrell L. Hootman and siblings, Ruthann Hootman, Janice Hootman, Rosemary Townsend and Randy Hootman. Also preceding her in death are her previous husband, Leon Edwards Sr. and grandchildren, Aaron L. Edwards and George Edwards and great-grandchild, Karen Edwards.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Anthony Crittendon; seven children, Rose Hootman, Elvis Hootman, Robert (Amanda Hackler) Hootman, Doris Hootman, Leon (Sara) Edwards Jr., Randy (Amanda Durham) Edwards and Henry (Liz Walters) Edwards; five step-children, Karen E. Edwards, Russell Manns, Jimmy Manns, Anthony Walker, and Steve Walker; 45 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Hootman; brother, David Hootman; special sister-in-law, Janice Crittendon; and various other family and friends.
Debbie's favorite activities were playing cards, doing puzzles, word searches, drinking coffee and going to Indiana Beach every summer. Prior to becoming a stay at home mom she worked in a variety of factories. The family has requested special recognition of her favorite nurse, Amanda Durham and all of the staff at Dunes Hospice.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Woodland Cancer Care, 8955W CR-400N, Michigan City, IN 46360 or to the American Cancer Society, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
The family has requested no service and will complete special family memorial services as Debbie requested. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
