Deborah Anne McEvoy July 5, 1949 - Nov. 13, 2019

Deborah Anne McEvoy, 70, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at home.
She was born July 5, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois, to James and Eleanor (Stuart) Watts.
Deborah was a current member of St. Peter Catholic Church, La Porte. She hosted parties with her friend, Simpson, for her friend’s business, Ruby Slippers, selling vintage antiques and clothing. Deborah was a gifted special needs provider for her grandson, Eric. Deborah will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are her four children, Gigi (Al) Manns of La Porte, Brian (Dawn) McEvoy of Ogden Dunes, Scott (Karrie) McEvoy of La Porte and Lisa McEvoy of Mt. Greenwood, Illinois; former husband, Warren McEvoy of Chicago, Illinois; two sisters, Susan Watts and Jeannette (Stan) Lanski, both of La Porte; 10 grandchildren, Eric and Matt McEvoy, Kevin (Kim), Denise and Denis (Rachael) Dobbyn, Scott, Kaitlynn, Amanda, Megan and Zachary McEvoy; four great-granddaughters, Alice, Zahra, Evelyn and Eleanor; godchild and niece, Jennifer (Kevin) Larson; one nephew, Tom (Mary) Lanski; and three great nieces and two great nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Thomas Watts; and one nephew, Mark Lanski.
Cremation will take place. A private memorial mass will take place. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, 219-362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Woodland Cancer Center, 8955 W. 400 N., Michigan City, Indiana 46360 and/or Heart to Heart Hospice, 402 Wall St., Ste. 22, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383 in memory of Deborah Anne McEvoy.
