Deanne R. "Shelley" Satkoski Aug. 21, 1938 - July 21, 2019

Deanne R. “Shelley” Satkoski, 80, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Shelley was born Aug. 21, 1938, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to the late Wesley and Beatrice (Scott) Bunde.
Shelley was employed for 30 years at the County Welfare Department in accounting.
On Sept. 20, 1958 Shelley married Eugene Louis Satkoski who survives.
Shelley leaves behind her husband, Eugene; a son, Paul Satkoski of La Porte; a daughter, Karen Reed of Zionsville, Indiana; three grandchildren; Stephanie, Ana and Alex Reed; a sister, Pamela J. Brock of Bloomington, Indiana; and nieces and nephews.
Shelley was a graduate of La Porte High School, a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 C St., La Porte, Indiana. Family and friends may gather at 9 a.m. in the funeral home on Saturday. Reverend Ian Williams will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Parish or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.