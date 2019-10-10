Deacon Sylvester Jackson Nov. 16, 1935 - Oct. 5, 2019

Deacon Sylvester Jackson, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Oct. 5, 2019.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. Oct. 12, 2019, followed by the Funeral at 11 a.m. at Macedonia M. B. Church. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.

 