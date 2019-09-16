David Russell Bross Feb. 7, 1950 - July 26, 2019

David Russell Bross, age 69, of Xenia, Ohio, and longtime resident of Chesterton, Indiana passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born on Feb. 7, 1950, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Russell and Sibyl (Edwards) Bross who preceded him in death.
David is survived by his wife Beth Bross (Williams), four children, Michelle (Jon) Biggs, Ryan (Lisa) Bross, Keri Bross, Justin Bross, stepdaughter Traci Smith, and stepson Kyle (Jaime) Smith. He is also survived by six granddaughters, eight grandsons, two great-grandchildren and brother Larry (Denise) Bross.
David graduated from Chesterton High School in 1968 and attended classes at Indiana University Northwest. In his early years David worked in the accounting department at Midwest Steel and later worked in construction. David was a great bass player and vocalist, and performed in several bands throughout his years including The WhatFour and The Carl Mayor Band. David enjoyed playing in his church band at The Living Stones Christian Church in Xenia, Ohio.
A memorial service will be held at White-Love Funeral Home, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, Indiana, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends for visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
