David R. Behan Oct. 20, 1947 - Dec. 21, 2019

David R. Behan, 72, of La Porte, passed away unexpectedly at 10:05 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Franciscan Health Hospital, Michigan City, Indiana.
He was born Oct. 20, 1947, in Petoskey, Michigan, to James and Dorothy (Holloway) Behan.
David honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a concrete finisher for Plasterers’ and Cement Masons’ 692 Local 438. David was a supporter and committee member of the La Porte County 4-H Horse and Pony EZ Riders. He was a sportsman and outdoorsmen who enjoyed deer hunting and fishing with his family and friends. David was an avid Notre Dame fan, watching games regularly. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
On May 25, 1974, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, in Michigan City, he married, the love of his life of 45 years, Barbara (Boehm) Behan, who survives.
Also surviving are his two daughters, Megan (James) Behan Coughlin of La Porte and Bridget (Bret) Darrell of Michigan City, Indiana; three sisters, Martha (Fred) Walstrom and Joanie (Michael) Barton, both of Harbor Springs, Michigan and Mary Sue (Marty) Walker of Vero Beach, Florida; three brothers, Michael (Sam) Behan of Troy, Michigan, Thomas (Mary) Behan of Harbor Springs, Michigan and Richard (Joanne) Behan of Petoskey, Michigan; four grandchildren, Colson and Bryceton Coughlin and Nolan and Kendall Darrell; sister-in-law, Bonnie (John) Williams of Highland Village, Texas; and two brothers-in-law, John Boehm of Lafayette, Indiana and Mark (Jan) Johnson of Chesterton, Indiana.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, James E. and Patrick S. Behan; father and mother-in-law, John and Jean Boehm.
A funeral celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 and from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Francis Cemetery, Petoskey, Michigan.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Rebel Pavilion, a local youth equestrian nonprofit organization in Northwest Indiana, 7833 N. Fail Road, La Porte, IN 46350 and/or the St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of David R. Behan.
