David Michael Cummings, 75, of Orleans, passed away Aug. 18, 2019, at The Waters of Martinsville.
David was born in La Porte, Indiana, on July 9, 1944, the son of Jack W. Cummings and W. Jeanette (Walters) Cummings.
He was a graduate of La Porte High School and Texas Wesleyan University, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree.
He served his country in the United States Army as a Combat Engineer during the Vietnam conflict.
He is survived by his son, Mark Cummings and his wife Cindy of La Porte; granddaughter, Bailey Cummings of La Porte; brothers, Kent and his wife Sue Cummings of La Porte, and Jack and his wife Pam Cummings; sister, Pamela Dack of Shoals; and several nieces and nephews. David was very thankful for his friends Larry and Jennifer Hawk, and Kris Hendricks and Jim Shrieves.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Fayetteville Baptist Church.
A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kenneth Walden officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Waters of Martinsville, 2055 Heritage Drive, Martinsville, IN, 46151, c/o David Cummings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.