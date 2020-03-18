David M. Wiley Jr., 33, departed this life on March 10, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Viewing will be noon, services to follow at 1 p.m. on March 21, 2020 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
March 19, 2020
