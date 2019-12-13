David M. Moss, age 89, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at his home in La Porte, Indiana.
He was born on June 3, 1930, in Michigan City, Indiana, to James and Mary Amanda (Miller) Moss, who preceded him in death.
David is survived by children: Mary J. (Richard) Shippee, Mark A. (Marcy Waldo) Moss, Charlotte K. (Brian) Lichkay and Ruby D. (Jon Lichkay) Moss; grandchildren: Richard, Steven, Thaddeus, Dana, Joshua D., Tabetha, Joshua J., Jacob, Michael and Christopher; and several great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife Mary (in 2017) and son Harvey B. Moss.
David worked for Blocksom in maintenance and enjoyed farming. He served his country in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War and was a member of Rolling Prairie VFW.
Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St. Michigan City, IN 46360 on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, from 9 a.m. to time of service.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home with Pastor Dick Pawlak officiating. Burial will follow in Posey Chapel Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of David may be given to Rolling Prairie VFW Post 9423, North 400 East, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. 219-874-4214.
