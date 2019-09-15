David L. Manthey July 28, 1950 - Sept. 12, 2019

David L. Manthey, 69, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at 11:13 a.m. in Franciscan Health - Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Ruth Popkin officiating. Full military will take place following services. Private family burial will take place in Pinhook Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana. Visitation hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
He was born July 28, 1950, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late George R. Manthey, Sr. and Julia (Seedorf) Manthey Hiscox. On Aug. 19, 1978, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Suzanne Rogers, who survives Michigan City, Indiana, along with two sons, Brian (Paulette) Manthey and Geoffrey Manthey, both of Michigan City, Indiana; three daughters, Kristy (Del) Sammelman, Jr., Jennifer Manthey and Elizabeth (Josh Patton) Manthey, all of Michigan City, Indiana; brother, George Manthey, Jr. of La Porte, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Briana Pecina, Evan Ewy, Madison Loker, Dominic Manthey, Jillian Ewy, Ethan Manthey and Mya Manthey; niece, Jessica (Brian) Cramer; nephew, Adam Manthey; "special daughter," Millie (Jason) Albergo, and grandson, Parker Albergo; sister-in-law, Kris (John) Mogle; and a collection of his dog fur babies, Wyatt, Chip, Collin, Carly and Maggie.
David attended St. Luke United Lutheran Church, Michigan City, Indiana. He loved gardening, yard work, babysitting his grandchildren, staying in contact with his Army buddies, and watching Jeopardy and John Wayne movies.
Contributions may be made to La Porte County Animal Shelter, 2855 W. State Road 2, La Porte, IN 46350.
Contributions may be made to La Porte County Animal Shelter, 2855 W. State Road 2, La Porte, IN 46350.
