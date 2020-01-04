David F. Kolodziejski Sept. 11, 1947 - Dec. 11, 2019

David F. Kolodziejski, 72, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at 2:50 a.m. in Franciscan Health - Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. Joseph Pawlowski officiating. Visitation will be from noon-2 pm, Saturday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel. Military services will be conducted by the American Legion Skwiat Post 451 and the V.F.W #2536. Saturday at the funeral chapel.
He was born Sept. 11, 1947, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Sylvester and Gertrude (Przybylinski) Kolodziejski. On Nov. 29, 1980, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Carol Huryn who survives in Michigan City, Indiana.
Also surviving are two daughters, Laura (Mike) Sliwa of Michigan City, Indiana and Christine Kolodziejski, D.O. of Columbus, Ohio; and his sister-in-law, Linda Huryn of Michigan City, Indiana.
David had worked as a steelworker at Bethlehem Steel and he also had worked at Blue Chip Casino. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was a member of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, American Legion Skwiat Post 451 and American Legion Skwiat Post 451 Honor Guard. David enjoyed fishing, gardening and Rosary making.
Contributions may be made to Washington Park Zoo, 115 Lake Shore Drive, Michigan City, IN 46360.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
