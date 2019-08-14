David E. Surface Nov. 27, 1956 - Aug. 11, 2019

David E. Surface, 62, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at 11:38 a.m. in Regency Hospital, Portage, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Bill Barnes officiating. Visitation hours will be Thursday from 3-7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until time service in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
He was born Nov. 27, 1956, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Kenneth and Mary Ellen (Church) Surface Kearcher. On May 5, 1984 in Michigan City, Indiana he married Deborah Whitson, who survives Michigan City, Indiana; Also surviving are two sons, Brent (Heidi Merkel) Surface of Nashville, Indiana and Blake (Samantha Krcelich) Surface of Indianapolis, Indiana; three grandchildren, Luke, Liam and Eli Surface; sister, Debbie Surface Combs of Chandler, Arizona; mother-in-law, June Whitson of Westland, Michigan; He was preceded in death by his son, Brock Surface, step-father, Frank Kearcher and father-in-law, William R. Whitson.
Dave retired after 40 years from Arcelor Mittal, Burns Harbor, Indiana as a machinist and was a member of the Moose Lodge 980 Family Center. He enjoyed all sports especially participating in softball, co-ed softball, baseball, basketball and bowling leagues. He loved his family along with enjoying vacations.
Contributions may be made to Special Olympics of La Porte County, 1508 Webber St., La Porte, IN 46350.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.