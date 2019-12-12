Danny A. Parker Jan. 23, 1962 - Dec. 7, 2019

Danny A. Parker, 57, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at his home.
He was born Jan. 23, 1962, in La Porte, the son of Glen A. Parker and Evelyn P. (Holmes) Parker.
On Jan. 2, 2016, Danny married Linda (Demmitt) Wireman, who passed away August 2016.
A member of the Builders Association of La Porte County, he enjoyed playing golf, water skiing, watching the Indiana University basketball team, and the Chicago Bears. Danny was quite the handyman and could fix and construct just about anything.
He is survived by his two sons, Jacob and Keegan Parker of Indianapolis, Indiana; brother, Jeff Parker of Tampa, Florida; two sisters, Linda Parker of Tampa, Florida and Kathy (Craig) Kneifel of Kouts, Indiana; and three nephews Broc, Parker, and Hunter.
Along with his wife Danny was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother Keith.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana where the family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 14 from 1 p.m. until service time at 3:30 p.m. Cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 225 Michigan Ave. #1200, Chicago, IL 60601.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.