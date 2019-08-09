Danielle Leigh Stevens, 31, passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.
Danielle was born on April 29, 1988, to Paul and Ronora (Moyer) Stevens.
Surviving are her children Brody and Bryce King and their father Rick King; father and stepmother Paul and Elizabeth Stevens of North Carolina; siblings Brian Gilleand of California, and Abigail, Audrey and Anthony Stevens of North Carolina.
Danielle was a loving mother to her boys. She had a free spirit that was unique and vibrant. She will be missed by family and friends.
She was preceded on death by her mother.
Cremation has taken place at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home and Cremation, Michigan City. A private family service will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family c/o Paul Stevens 424 Emma's Grove Rd. Fletcher, NC 28732.
Commented