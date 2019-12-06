Daniel "Danny" Tomkins Aug. 7, 1930 - Dec. 3, 2019

Daniel Wesley Tompkins, 89, of Michigan City formerly of Trail Creek passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at his home in Michigan City.
A memorial Mass will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Church with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. A time of remembrance will be held on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the Legacy Center at Queen of All Saints Church.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Danny was born Aug.7, 1930, in Michigan City, to the late Wesley and Gladys Tompkins.
On May 11, 1957, in Michigan City, he married Charmaine (Muckway) Tompkins who is surviving in Michigan City.
Also surviving are five children, Trish (Nick Newson) Tompkins, Shannon (Karl) Gast, Megan (Will) Brown, Erin (Pete) Miller and Daniel W. Tompkins Jr.; six grandchildren; Reid Gast, Riley (Brock Baker) Gast, Kilee Miller, Carson Miller, Liam Brown and Avery Brown; and one sister, Lee Ann Heeg.
He is preceded in death by two sisters, Margene Jones and Ruth Lloyd.
Dan was a retired electrician for IBEW Local 697.
Dan graduated from Elston High School. He was a veteran and proud Marine who served from 1951-1954. Dan served on the Trail Creek town board for over 38 years. Dan was also instrumental in starting baseball and T-ball leagues at Nelson Park in Trail Creek.
