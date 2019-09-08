Daniel Bertus Autrey, age 59, of La Porte passed away on Sept. 5, 2019. He was born in Rochester, Indiana, on Nov. 20, 1959, to Donald and Ruth Autrey. On Oct. 14, 1995, he married Sherre Cunningham, who survives.
Also surviving are his stepdaughter, Angie (Jay) Hines of Brownsburg, Indiana; brothers, Ron Autrey of Hanna, Indiana, and Randy (Cathy) of Bethel, Maine; sister Diane (Jim) Vaughn of La Porte; and nephews, James and Jacob Vaughn, and niece, Jennifer, all of La Porte.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sherry (Bill) Weakman; and mother-in-law, Betty Ball.
Dan was a retired equipment operator with Local 150. He never had a bad day or uttered a cross word. He took pleasure in everything around him especially when camping, fishing or at auctions and car shows. He loved hunting and eating mushrooms. Dan knew a little bit about everything, and had a good eye for collecting cool stuff. He loved life from gardening, watching birds and butterflies to his beloved dog “Lola.” Dan leaves a large hole in our hearts.
Visitation will be Monday, Sept 9, from 3-8 p.m. with a Graveside service on Tuesday, Sept 10, at 11 a.m. at Carmel Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to the Graveside service where Pastor Joe Mullen will be the officiant.
Donation can be made to the St. Jude’s Hospital Foundation.
Services have been entrusted to the Haverstock Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.