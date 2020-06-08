Cynthia Ann Ables, 70, of Michigan City, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her home in Michigan City.
A viewing will be held on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home.
Updated: June 9, 2020 @ 3:11 am
