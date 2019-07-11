Corey William Purser Aug. 22, 1964 - July 8, 2019

Corey William Purser, 54, of Westville, passed away on July 8, 2019. He was born on Aug. 22, 1964, in Honolulu, Hawaii.
On Oct. 30, 2004, in Westville, Will married Gretchen Allen who survives him. Will was family focused, a devoted and loving husband and father who enjoyed spending his time with his family. He worked as a Charge Nurse in the I.C.U. at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
He is survived by his children Liam Rhett and Scout Antonia Purser. He is also survived by his brothers, Jon Adam Gleman of North Carolina and Adrian Gleman of Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Dominica (Virgo) Purser.
A visitation for Will will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Newhard Funeral Home in Westville. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 4 p.m. with Roberta Spencer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the family. To sign an online guestbook, www.newhardfuneralhome.com
