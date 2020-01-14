Constance "Connie" Reed Dec. 13, 1945 - Dec. 21, 2019

Constance "Connie" Reed, 74, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Golden Living Center, La Porte.
Connie was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Dec. 13, 1945, to Robert and Ethel (Arno) Waul.
On Aug. 11, 1963, in La Porte County, she married John Reed who preceded her in death. Surviving are two grandchildren, Amber and Christopher of Montgomery, Alabama and one sister, Debra (Waul) Ridge of Walkerton.
She is now reunited in heaven with her parents; her husband, John; their two children, Dawn and Darrin; and one grandchild, who all preceded her in death.
She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service, honoring Connie and her late husband, John, will take place at noon on Jan. 17, 2020 at Fish Lake Community Church.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlercares.com.
