Constance Ann (Shick) Squires, 81, of rural Wabash, Indiana died at 4:50 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Peabody Healthcare Center in North Manchester. She was born May 23, 1938, in La Porte, Indiana, to Donald and Winifred (Dunham) Shick. After memorizing the Dorothy Squires’ Sweet Mayonnaise recipe, she married Fredrick Howard Squires in La Porte, Indiana on Aug 25, 1963.
Her family will remember her love and devotion to her husband, Fred, children Beth, Amy, Meg and Tom and 10 grandchildren. Connie created memories for her family with the AKC collies she raised, her canning and freezing of Fred’s massive garden, cooking and baking as well as her beautiful rose garden. It seemed only natural that she and Fred would study to become Master Gardeners, just further proof of their green thumbs. Using her major field of study from Indiana University in Recreational Therapy, she worked in the schools as a reading tutor and also in classes with special needs kids. Many people in the area know Connie as the “Silhouette Lady”. After raising her children Connie was able to pursue her love of art and children by working across the region cutting silhouettes from paper and doing paper cuttings of some of the beloved buildings in the area. She was the featured silhouette artist at the Johnny Appleseed Festival in Fort Wayne for over 15 years.
