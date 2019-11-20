Connie F. Hammonds Oct. 27, 1940 - Nov. 17, 2019

Connie F. Hammonds, 79, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 11:58 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at La Porte Hospital.
She was born Oct. 27, 1940, in Escatawpa, Mississippi, to Joe K. and Helen O. (Shaw) Brown.
Connie was a member of the Maple City Church of Christ, La Porte. She had taught Sunday School at her church. Connie was a bank teller and manager of La Porte Community Federal Credit Union for 17 years, retiring in 2008.
On May 7, 1958, in La Porte, Indiana, she married, Truman E. Hammonds, who preceded her in death Aug. 3, 2013.
Also preceding in death were her parents; three sisters, Peggy Hilton, Jean Ann Collins and Kathy Nedham; and one grandson, Joshua Hammonds.
Surviving are her three sons, James (Lori) Hammonds of Goshen, John and Scott Hammonds both of La Porte; two sisters, Rita Gray and Dawn McCullough both of La Porte; one brother, Joe (Margo) Brown Jr. of La Porte; three grandchildren, Rachel Hammonds, Kathryn (Michael) Berkley and Jeremie Hammonds; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jeanette Hammonds-Sullivan; brothers-in-law, Herman (Debbie) and Howard Hammonds; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at noon, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 with James Hammonds officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Salem Heights Cemetery.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 140, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250 in memory of Connie F. Hammonds.
