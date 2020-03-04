Col. James Lester Bannwart, USAF, Ret. age 76 passed away Feb. 20, 2020 following a long illness at his home in Daleville, Virginia.
James was born on Feb. 12, 1944 to the late Lester and Florence Bannwart in Michigan City, Indiana. He worked as a Civil Engineer for the U.S. Air Force for 22 years after graduating from U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 1967, also obtained a Master’s degree from the University of Missouri. James worked as Executive Director of the Upper Occoquan Sewage Authority and later served as the Utility Commissioner of Seabrook Island, South Carolina.
