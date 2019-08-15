Clyde Robert (Bob) Lamb passed away peacefully in his apartment in Tucson, Arizona surrounded by his children and grandchildren after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer on May 28, 2019 at age 82.
Bob was born in 1936 to Clyde A. Lamb and Bessie Lamb in Lima, Ohio. Bob graduated from Case Institute of Technology in 1958 with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. After college, he served in the Navy from 1959 to 1962 aboard the U.S.S. Sturdy.
On June 24, 1961, he married the love of his life, Lois Lamb in Charleston, South Carolina. A Navy Chaplin performed the ceremony.
Bob and Lois lost two children in the 1960s, Cindy at the age of 3 weeks, and Debbie at the age of 2 years.
He then worked as an engineer for Trane and Rheem before retiring in 1996 after 27 years with Whirlpool Corporation.
Bob had a lifelong enthusiasm for learning and enjoyed sailing, skiing, photography, golf, and finally cycling; but this is only a very short list of interests as Bob always had a continuing curiosity about everything.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Lois Lamb, and his sister, Jackie Gobin. He is survived by his two children, Marvin Lamb (Ruth) and Becky Lamb, and three grandchildren, Rachel Battis (Sean), Kimberly Lamb, and Melissa Vaughn (Jeremy), and two great-grandchildren, Connor Battis and Jenna Vaughn.
Bob was a devoted and loving husband, beloved father, grandfather, and a great-grandfather. He will be sorely missed.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at 6 p.m. in Ada, Ohio.
Location of Memorial Service: Woodlawn Cemetery, 5134 OH-235, Ada, Ohio 45810
Arrangements have been handled by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.
One of the activities that Bob has been more deeply involved with is photography. He has set up a photo journal at /vistabob which allows posting of one and only one photo per day. It must be taken that day. Bob started in January 2010 and to date has posted photos for 566 consecutive days. Take a look. It gives a narrative of what he did in retirement.
