Clara Louise Kegebein passed from her earthly home into eternal life on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 in Arizona. She was surrounded by her daughter, son, daughter-in-law-, and son-in-law as she transitioned peacefully following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
“Louise”, as she was known by her family and friends, was a kind, gracious, loving and devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She was witty and possessed a smile that could light up an entire room. She was born in La Porte, Indiana, on April 4, 1931, to Samuel and Julia (Prokop) Lewis. She lived the entirety of her life in the Rolling Prairie and La Porte areas, with two exceptions: the brief time she joined her husband in San Antonio, Texas as he served in the U.S. Army, and the last eight months of her illness when she chose to live with her daughter.
She graduated from Rolling Prairie High School in 1949. During her sophomore year, she met and fell in love with Walter L. Kegebein. The couple were married on Oct. 7, 1951 and continued to love and support each other for 57 wonderful years, until Walter’s passing in 2008. They were blessed with the birth of three children, Barbara, Thomas (deceased 1962) and Walter Jr.
Following her high school graduation, Louise was employed by Allis Chalmers until the time she joined Walter in San Antonio. Upon their return to Indiana, it was in her combined careers of wife, mother and homemaker, as well as becoming the accountant and office manager for Kegebein Construction that brought her true talents to light. She seemed tireless as she juggled the daily business demands with those of mothering and homemaking. Her nightly family dinners were always served with love.
During Louise’s youth and early married life, she was a member of Rolling Prairie Christian Church. Later, after moving to La Porte, she became a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. She was involved in numerous church and charity organizations. She was also an avid reader and later developed a love for golfing; a love she passed on to her grandchildren. She loved her friends and neighbors and was always eager to provide for others.
Her special, unconditional love will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but the memories of her warmth and care will never fade.
Clara Louise is survived by her daughter, Barbara, son, Walter Jr., son-in-law, Robert Riehle, daughter-in-law, Donna Kegebein, grandchildren Taylor, Stefan and Kyra Kegebein, Kipp Riehle (and wife Nickee), Summer Riehle Cowley (and husband Steve), Mykaela Riehle Salisbury (and husband Brendon), and three great-grandchildren, Everett, Lucas and Olson. She is also survived by her sister, Mary McCormick, sister-in-law Joanne Meyers, brother-in-law, Kenneth Kegebein and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her son, Thomas, her sister Hazel Jeffries, and her great-grandson, Clark Riehle.
A visitation will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home, Friday, Dec. 6 from 5-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held, Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. with private burial to follow at Rolling Prairie Cemetery, Rolling Prairie, Indiana.
