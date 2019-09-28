Clara L. Sommers, 99, of Union Mills, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. She was born May 4, 1920, in La Porte County, the daughter of Henry and Nora (Bryant) DeMay and graduated from Hanna High School in 1938. Clara was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wanatah where she was very active with the Ladies Aid. She was a member of the Helping Hands Club, enjoyed sewing and crocheting, and was an excellent cook and baker. Her cinnamon rolls were the best and enjoyed by many.
On Feb. 15, 1941, in Wanatah, Clara married Clifford H. Sommers, who preceded her in death in 2004. She is survived by their son, David (Linda) Sommers of Union Mills, six grandchildren; Pam (Brad) Sweet, Barney (Pam) Bechinski, Mary (Jim) Durnil, Sherry (Jon) Gilmore, Brent (Teresa) Sommers, Deanna (Kurt) Welsh, 19 great-grandchildren; Adam, Corey (Patricia), Michael (Krystal), Abbey, Zacc (Kati), Shane, Christian, Ashley, Amber, Holly, Michael, Clara, Jacob, Jessica, Hailey, Kayla, Sydney (Matt), Derek, Makenna, three step great-grandchildren; Branden, Brooke, Brady and nine great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, daughter; Sharon in 1988, and sister, Mabel Bailey.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 15496S CR-900W, Wanatah with the funeral service beginning 11 a.m., Rev. Joel S. Zipay officiating. Burial to follow at Hanna Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Dunes Hospice. Wanatah Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.
