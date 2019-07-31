Christle Lucille Dill June 26, 1925 - July 28, 2019

Christle Lucille Dill, 94, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Brentwood Assisted Living in La Porte, Indiana.
She was born June 26, 1925, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the daughter of Louis Seitz and Zola (Schoff) Seitz.
Christle was a member of the First Apostolic United Pentecostal Church of La Porte. She enjoyed being a homemaker and doing ceramics. Most recently she enjoyed playing Bingo with her friends at Brentwood.
On Oct. 17, 1943, in Dowagic, Michigan, she married her sweetheart James Dill who preceded in death Jan. 23, 2018.
She is survived by her son, Mike (Debbie) Dill of La Porte, Indiana; daughter, Pat (Mark ) Kretzmann of Valparaiso, Indiana; four grandchildren, Eric Nevers, Rachel (Ryan) Nunemaker, Rebekah (David) Best, Sarah (Ben) Haight; three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Hannah, Hunter. Christle was preceded in death by both her parents and brother, Willard Seitz.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana. The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A life celebration will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home Inc., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Richard Hoffman officiating. Interment will follow at the Patton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Apostolic United Pentecostal Church, 1930 Boyd Blvd., La Porte, Indiana 46350 or to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, Indiana 46383.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
Commented